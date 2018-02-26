BREAKING: 3 Hospitalized Following Triple Shooting In Philadelphia
Filed Under:Local TV, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three people were rushed to the hospital on Monday night following a triple shooting in Philadelphia.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near Sheridan and West Clearfield Streets.

Police say they found a 24-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to an area hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Two additional victims who were hospitalized are currently listed in critical condition. Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and a 23-year-old woman was shot in the right armpit and back.

Authorities tell CBS3 that they believe the woman may have been struck by a stray bullet.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

