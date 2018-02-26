PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Inspired by the Academy Award nominated movie Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, there are now three billboards in Cleveland trying to lure LeBron James to Philadelphia.
ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported the story for ESPN.com, tweeting these photos.
Power Home Remodeling, a company based in Chester, Pennsylvania, bought the billboards for three months, Rovell reports.
“We’re passionate about Philadelphia,” said the company’s co-CEO Asher Raphael per ESPN.com. “We have an amazing city, it’s the best sports town and it’s an awesome place to live. We think the best athletes should want to play here.”
Recently, Bill Simmons constructed the argument that James — who will become a free-agent on July 1st, 2018 — should join the Sixers if he wants to become the game’s greatest of all-time. Simmons says James needs more titles and his best way in achieving that is to team up with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and possibly another free-agent like Paul George in Philly.
The Sixers play James and the Cavs in Cleveland on Thursday night.