COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — The Brandywine Valley SPCA says several dogs were seized from a Chester County home following a dog fighting investigation.

Pennsylvania State Police took six dogs and four rabbits from a Coatesville home on Feb. 21.

The SPCA says the dogs were taken as evidence in a case against a man who has been charged with cruelty to animals and possession of dog fighting paraphernalia. The suspect allegedly had treadmills and medical supplies that were used for dog fighting.

“It is beyond comprehension that animals could be forced to suffer like this for entertainment,” said Adam Lamb. “We’re grateful for the diligence of the State Police in pursuing this case, and we’ll support them in every way possible to find justice for these animals and prevent future suffering.”

The animals were taken to the Brandywine Valley SPCA West Chester campus. The dogs are in fair condition while the rabbits are struggling due to inadequate housing and lack of food and water.

The dog fighting case began following a traffic stop by Pennsylvania State Police in November. Police say they noticed a dog with severe wounds in the car during the stop.

The driver, who is now the suspect in the case, allegedly told police the dog was a stray.

Veterinarians say the dog, now named Nibbles, had “extensive and recent wounds on her face, legs and chest.” Nibbles required reconstructive surgeries for her jaw and other surgeries to treat her wounds.

She is now available for adoption into a forever family.