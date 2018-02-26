MILFORD, Del. (CBS) — Police say another person is in custody in connection with a brawl that broke out at a Delaware high school during a basketball game Thursday evening.
Tahraan Hughes, 18, turned himself into the Milford Police Department on Monday.
Hughes is charged with disorderly conduct.
The fight happened during the fourth quarter of a Milford Senior High School game between the Cape Henlopen and Smyrna High School teams.
Hughes was released on $500 bail but he is prohibited from going to any high school basketball games in Delaware and he cannot be anywhere on Milford School District property, as part of the conditions of his release.
Randy Rickards, 18, turned himself into police on Friday.
Police say they were looking final suspect.