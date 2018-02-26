PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New camera features and new case colors highlight Samsung’s forthcoming flagship smartphones due out on March 16.

“From front to back and outside in, this device is designed for the visual and social generation,” said Samsung’s Justin Denison.

Denison says the Galaxy S9 and larger-screen S9 Plus use our eye for inspiration to make a camera that happens to have a phone built around it.

“So you can take bright, clear shots day and night.”

The mechanical aperture reacts to available light. Jon Wong thinks its 960fps slow-motion video is a jaw dropper.

“You can stretch 0.2 seconds of time — about the length of a blink — into a 6-second masterpiece.”

The S9 turns its focus on you to create augmented reality emoji that (try to) look like you and mimic your facial expressions for sharing.

“It’s a bit generous with the hair. But no worries, we can personalize that.”

The unveiling event, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, breezed over Bixby. Samsung’s personal assistant now can translate foreign language text in photos and count calories with a picture of what’s on your plate. Through a partnership with beauty companies, Bixby can display what you’d look like with different makeup.

Samsung reps launched unsubtle digs at Apple for killing the fingerprint reader (from its iPhone X) and headphone jack.

The Galaxy S9 comes in black, gray, coral blue, and lilac purple. It starts around $720.