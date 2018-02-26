BREAKING: Bill Cosby's Daughter, Ensa Cosby, Dies At 44
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say valuable equipment and a work van were stolen from a business in North Philadelphia more than a week ago.

The incident happened around 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 16, when police say someone entered the Custom Metal Art Studio on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane via the backdoor and took about $30,000 worth of power tools and a white 2007 Ford Econoline E250.

Police say surveillance footage they recovered of the incident shows what is described as the following: silver 2010-2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor with black air vents on its hood and sides, along with black wheel well guards.

Police also say the vehicle has “distinctive” fog lights at the center of the grille.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch