PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say valuable equipment and a work van were stolen from a business in North Philadelphia more than a week ago.
The incident happened around 3:50 a.m. on Feb. 16, when police say someone entered the Custom Metal Art Studio on the 3500 block of Scotts Lane via the backdoor and took about $30,000 worth of power tools and a white 2007 Ford Econoline E250.
Police say surveillance footage they recovered of the incident shows what is described as the following: silver 2010-2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor with black air vents on its hood and sides, along with black wheel well guards.
Police also say the vehicle has “distinctive” fog lights at the center of the grille.