PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey lawmakers introduced a bill Monday that would open the polls to nearly 100,000 individuals who have been barred from the ballot box. Lawmakers are using community support to push politicians to take action.

If passed, New Jersey would follow Maine and Vermont in restoring the right to vote to individuals on probation and parole and in prison.

“No one should lose that fundamental right. That right that is sacred,” said Ryan Hagood, who runs the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, one of more than 80 community groups supporting lawmakers introducing the bill. “There is no relationship between voting and committing crimes.”

Senator Ron Rice is co-sponsor and says disparities in the criminal justice system in New Jersey are some of the worst in the country. Black adults are 12 times and black youth are 30 times more likely to be arrested than whites, even though data shows they commit crimes at the same rate. As a result, blacks make up nearly half of those barred from the ballot box because of a criminal past, because of a ban that became law in 1844.

“Give the rights back to people that was taken away from them,” Hagood said.

Daniel Bryan, spokesman for the New Jersey Governor’s Office, wrote in an email, “Governor Murphy believes that we are a better, stronger, and more representative democracy when more New Jerseyans participate. He looks forward to working with the Legislature to pass legislation that expands access to the ballot.”