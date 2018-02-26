AUSTRALIA (CBS) – It’s the hairstyle that coined the phrase “business in the front, party in the back.”
The mullet was popular in the 80s, but some are still proudly sporting the hairdo.
Mullet enthusiasts gathered in Australia over the weekend for the inaugural Mulletfest.
Over 150 contestants competed to win the award for “greatest mullet of all.”
“I thought we would give locals a chance to strut their stuff,” said festival organizer Laura Johnson.
The winner, Shane “Shag” Hanrahan, says he began growing out his mullet back in 1986.