Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

AUSTRALIA (CBS) – It’s the hairstyle that coined the phrase “business in the front, party in the back.”

The mullet was popular in the 80s, but some are still proudly sporting the hairdo.

University Police Investigating After Penn State Nittany Lion Loses Ear 

Mullet enthusiasts gathered in Australia over the weekend for the inaugural Mulletfest.

Over 150 contestants competed to win the award for “greatest mullet of all.”

“I thought we would give locals a chance to strut their stuff,” said festival organizer Laura Johnson.

The winner, Shane “Shag” Hanrahan, says he began growing out his mullet back in 1986.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch