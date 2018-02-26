Filed Under:Indecent Exposure, Local TV, New Castle County Police

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) —New Castle County police have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with multiple incidents of indecent exposure.

delancy smallwood Police: Man Charged After Multiple Incidents Of Indecent Exposure

Credit: (New Castle County Police)

Delancy Smallwood was arrested without incident after police say he allegedly called a young girl, who was getting of the bus, over to his vehicle and exposed himself around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, on the unit block of Harwyn Road.

Smallwood was charged with one count of first-degree indecent exposure, two counts of second-degree indecent exposure and three counts of lewdness.

He is currently being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $4,200 cash bail.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 302-573-2800.

