WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) —New Castle County police have charged a 43-year-old man in connection with multiple incidents of indecent exposure.
Delancy Smallwood was arrested without incident after police say he allegedly called a young girl, who was getting of the bus, over to his vehicle and exposed himself around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, on the unit block of Harwyn Road.
Smallwood was charged with one count of first-degree indecent exposure, two counts of second-degree indecent exposure and three counts of lewdness.
He is currently being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $4,200 cash bail.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 302-573-2800.