PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to receive 27 names from which he’ll pick nine to form a new local school board.
Kenney says he’ll probably make those selections sooner rather than later.
“I think the sooner the better,” said the mayor.
The mayor has 20 days to appoint nine members to a new local school board, but he says he probably won’t need that long. He expects to make his selection “probably” within two weeks.
“I think it’s important for them to get started. I don’t want September to roll around and people just coming on board. This is giving them the opportunity to learn what’s going on and to devise a plan of action,” he said.
The mayor – if he wants – can within ten days ask his educational nominating panel to provide more names.
The names of two current members of the School Reform Commission — chair Joyce Wilkerson and member Christopher McGinley — are on the list of more than 400 people who applied or were nominated for the new board.