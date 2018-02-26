By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under:Jim Kenney, Philadelphia School District

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to receive 27 names from which he’ll pick nine to form a new local school board.

Kenney says he’ll probably make those selections sooner rather than later.

“I think the sooner the better,” said the mayor.

The mayor has 20 days to appoint nine members to a new local school board, but he says he probably won’t need that long. He expects to make his selection “probably” within two weeks.

“I think it’s important for them to get started. I don’t want September to roll around and people just coming on board. This is giving them the opportunity to learn what’s going on and to devise a plan of action,” he said.

The mayor – if he wants – can within ten days ask his educational nominating panel to provide more names.

The names of two current members of the School Reform Commission — chair Joyce Wilkerson and member Christopher McGinley — are on the list of more than 400 people who applied or were nominated for the new board.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch