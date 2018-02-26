PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities have released a facial reconstruction picture of a young woman they believe was from Philadelphia, but was found dead in Massachusetts nearly 18 years ago.

The young woman, whom authorities call Lisa, was found dead in a parking lot near Boston in November of 2000.

Forensic Artist Christi Andrews, who works with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, created the portrait.

“If there is something in that reconstruction that sparks recognition in somebody that knows that individual and gets them identified, than we have done our job,” Andrews said.

Andrews used the victim’s skull to analyze features, and pulled from an autopsy report and police.

“I had notes based on other soft tissue, based on her remains, an estimate of her skin tone.” she explained. “They said she had a reddish tint to her hair, and, you know, that is pretty significant.”

Authorities have already arrested a suspect in her murder. He told police the victim called herself Lisa, and said she was from Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on who she may be is urged to call the 24/7 hotline: 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).