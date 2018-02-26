PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ersan Ilyasova is coming back to Philadelphia, according to Yahoo’s Shams Charania.
Ilyasova will reportedly sign with the Sixers once the Atlanta Hawks complete his buyout.
Ilyasova, 30, played in 53 games for the Sixers last season averaging 14.8 points and 5.9 rebounds, while shooting 35.9% from three. The career 36.6% three-point shooter will give the Sixers a stretch-forward off the bench, who will help space the floor for Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
With the addition of Ilyasova, the Sixers will have to release a player and not go over the maximum roster size of 15. The likely candidate is Trevor Booker, who plays the same position as Ilyasova and is an unrestricted free-agent after the season.
Other than Booker, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes also are due no guaranteed money after this season. However, both Johnson and Holmes rotate playing the backup center role behind Joel Embiid.