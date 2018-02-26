BREAKING: Bill Cosby's Daughter, Ensa Cosby, Dies At 44
Filed Under:Bill Cosby, Ensa Cosby, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A spokesman for Bill Cosby says the comedian’s 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby died Friday in Massachusetts.

A spokesman for the entertainer, Andrew Wyatt, confirmed Monday that Ensa Cosby died from renal disease but provided no other details.

School Cancelled Ahead Of Church Blessing Couples Toting AR-15 Rifles

In a statement, Wyatt asked for prayers for the Cosby family and that the family be given peace at this time.

Bill Cosby lost another child in 1997 when his son Ennis was shot to death during a robbery attempt in Los Angeles.

Ensa Cosby appeared on one episode of The Cosby Show, which ran from 1984-1992.

Cosby has three other daughters.

Police: Student Causes Lockdown After Bringing Loaded Gun To School

The 80-year-old actor’s sexual assault retrial is scheduled for April 2.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch