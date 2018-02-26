PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Supporters of net neutrality have a big get-out-the-vote effort planned Tuesday. With protests both on- and offline, they hope to convince just one more senator to join their cause. But it faces almost certain defeat in the House.

Reddit, Tumblr, Etsy, and Funny Or Die are among the dozens of websites taking part in the campaign — many are displaying an alert on their front pages with a form that puts you in touch with Congress.

“I think it’s high time Republican senators listen and do the right thing,” said Evan Greer, with organizer Fight for the Future, “overturn a decision made by a federal agency against the wishes of the overwhelming majority of voters from across the political spectrum.”

They’re targeting more potentially swayable members; only one more vote is needed to send an undoing of the FCC’s repeal on to the House. But there, it would be a tall order to get it to President Trump, where it faces a likely veto.

“The day of action is really more of a day of distraction,” said Berin Szoka at the libertarian think tank Tech Freedom. “We should really be talking instead about legislation.”

Szoka says that’s the way to resolve this once and for all — principles made enforceable without what he calls “broad, unchecked power” grabbed by the Obama-era FCC.