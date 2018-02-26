Filed Under:Camden, Local TV

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Camden are searching for the driver who they say struck a young girl crossing the street.

It happened on Feb. 20 around 5 p.m. at the corner of Ferry Avenue and Phillips Street.

Police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when an 8-year-old girl was struck while crossing the street. She was transported to Cooper University Hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.

The vehicle is described as a charcoal, four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion.

If you have any information about this vehicle, please call the Camden County Police Department at (856) 757-7042.

