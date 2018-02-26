PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Aaron Nola will be the Phillies’ youngest opening day starter since Dennis Bennett in 1964.
Phillies manager Gabe Kapler announced the 24-year-old right-hander will be the team’s opening day starter over the weekend.
“Barring anything crazy happening, he’s our guy,” Kapler said of Nola on Sunday per ESPN.com. “He is the man.”
Nola was 12-11 with a 3.54 ERA in 27 starts last season. Jeremy Hellickson started on opening day for the Phils the past two seasons.
The Phillies, who are reportedly in the mix for free-agent pitcher Jake Arrieta, could still bring in a veteran pitcher.