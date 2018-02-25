CLAYMONT, Pa. (CBS) — A tour bus catches fire forcing more than two dozen passengers on to the highway Sunday and the on-ramp to I-95 north just reopened to traffic.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Northbound lanes of the I-495 merge with 95 North.

Thirty five people are back on their way after an unscheduled stop at the Delaware / Pennsylvania line because of this bus fire.

Officials say a driver flagged down the bus driver to alert him to a fire that was burning the bus’s rear engine compartment.

Once aware of the fire the bus quickly pulled over and authorities closed the 495 northbound on-ramp for several hours.

Those who had to flee their smoke-filled bus were taken to the Pennsylvania Welcome Center in Boothwyn.

Thankfully, no one was reported injured following the incident.

We’re still working on determining where this bus was coming from and it’s destination.