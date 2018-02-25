Filed Under:Local TV, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in the Overbrook section of the city.

It happened short before 5:30 p.m. along the 5400 block of Euclid Street.

Police say the victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot once in the chest and twice in the groin area.

He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities say two weapons were recovered at the scene, but no arrests have been made.

Comments
  1. Alan Edward Rosenfeld says:
    February 25, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    5400 Euclid St THAT IS WYNNEFIELD

    Reply Report comment

