PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you use SEPTA’s city and suburban transit system, you may have noticed some minor changes.

SEPTA officials say the adjustments came from the voices of its riders.

The ride on SEPTA’s 58 and 73 bus routes just got a little easier, so say SEPTA officials.

After riders requested additional transportation to local shops, the transit authority added a stop to Neshaminy Mall on its 58 bus on weekends, and bus 73 will now serve the Shoppes at Wissinoming seven days a week beginning in March.

“SEPTA is always adjusting schedules with its buses, trains, and trolleys to reflect what’s going on, whether it be construction projects or heavy volume on ridership,” said SEPTA spokesman Andrew Bush.

These seasonal schedule tweaks won’t affect anything else.

You can express your opinion at SEPTA’s open house Tuesday, February 27th, at its headquarters on 12th and Market streets.

For more information go to septa.org or follow @septa on twitter.