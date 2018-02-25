PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A great new thing is coming to Philadelphia.
“Cherry Street Pier is a historic shipping pier on the Delaware waterfront next to the Race street pier and is undergoing a huge makeover. The vision for the pier is really an incubator space for Philadelphia’s creative community. So we’re looking to combine start-up artists and pair them with established artists and have them be in residency within the space year round.”
Joe Forkin is President of the Delaware River Water Front Coporation.
“Add to that a really robust retail offering for Philadelphia small-scale diverse businesses. So, farmers markets or bazaars or somebody working out in their mom’s basement right now, but doesn’t have that access or opportunity to a retail location could come to us and then have a presence within Cherry St. pier.”
And there’s more.
“We’re deconstructing a portion of the historic roof structure to open it up to the air so that we have an open air park at the end of it with magnificent views of the river and the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.”
Opening is scheduled for late summer.