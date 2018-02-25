PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating an early morning home invasion in city’s Oxford Circle neighborhood that has left two people in the hospital – including a teenager.
Authorities say the victims, a 17-year-old boy and 37-year-old man, were asleep inside their home when two armed men dressed in dark clothing, masks, and gloves, kicked in their door, demanded money, and assaulted both victims.
It happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday on Fanshawe Street, near Bustleton Avenue.
One victim was able to get away, run to a nearby Wawa, and tell a security officer what was happening. That guard called police.
When cops got to the scene, they found both victims with severe head wounds.
They were taken to a hospital and treated.
Detectives say it doesn’t look like anything was taken, but they are continuing to investigate what happened.