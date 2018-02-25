PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of the best string bands in the region strutted their stuff the fifth annual Philadelphia Mummers Mardi Gras Parade In Manayunk.

This parade is a fundraiser for the Philadelphia String Band Association, but it was also a dance party!

This year, you could say, it may have even been another Philadelphia Eagles celebration.

“Everybody’s dressed in Eagles gear, everybody’s doing the Eagles chant. Even the string bands are playing the Eagles fight song,” said Bob Smith from Stroudsburg, “We are all having a great time.”

For Eagles fans, the great time got better when center Jason Kelce, walked the parade, in the iconic suit he wore at the Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade.

“Jason Kelce he is the man,” said Kate Turner from Manayunk.

“He’s the best, he’s a legend,” added Michael Howanski from Chester.

Kelce not only walked the parade dressed up, but performed with the Avalon String Band.

“The mummers is a great tradition in Philadelphia,” said Kelce. “These guys were kind enough to let me use a suit for the Super Bowl parade, so I thought I would honor it back and wear it in their parade.”