By Alicia Nieves
Filed Under:Jason Kelce, Local TV, Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of the best string bands in the region strutted their stuff the fifth annual Philadelphia Mummers Mardi Gras Parade In Manayunk.

This parade is a fundraiser for the Philadelphia String Band Association, but it was also a dance party!

 

This year, you could say, it may have even been another Philadelphia Eagles celebration.

“Everybody’s dressed in Eagles gear, everybody’s doing the Eagles chant. Even the string bands are playing the Eagles fight song,” said Bob Smith from Stroudsburg, “We are all having a great time.”

For Eagles fans, the great time got better when center Jason Kelce, walked the parade, in the iconic suit he wore at the Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade.

“Jason Kelce he is the man,” said Kate Turner from Manayunk.

“He’s the best, he’s a legend,” added Michael Howanski from Chester.

Kelce not only walked the parade dressed up, but performed with the Avalon String Band.

img 6214 Mummers Return To Manayunk With Special Super Bowl Guest

Credit: Kristen Johanson

“The mummers is a great tradition in Philadelphia,” said Kelce. “These guys were kind enough to let me use a suit for the Super Bowl parade, so I thought I would honor it back and wear it in their parade.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch