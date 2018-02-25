PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s 22nd annual Israeli Film Festival kicks off next weekend on Saturday, March 3rd, and runs through Sunday, March 25th.
Mindy Chriqui, artistic director of the Israeli Film Festival of Philadelphia, says there’s a wide array of topics addressed in the Israeli films being shown.
“We have a film that deals with post traumatic stress disorder of soldiers, and another film that deals with the Israeli Palestinian conflict, and another film that’s a spy thriller,” she said.
There’s also a day dedicated solely to music.
“We have Itzchak, which is a documentary film about Itzchak Perelman (the famous violinist) that just came out, and then later that day we have a drama called A Quiet Heart about a pianist who lives in an ultra-orthadox neighborhood and struggles trying to fit in,” said Chriqui.
She says the various themes help bring to life a multi-dimensional view of Israeli culture.
“Because it’s not all about conflict and war and terrorism,” Chriqui said.
For a complete list of films and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.IFFPHILA.com