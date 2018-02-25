WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say two people were killed following a head on collision along Route 202 in Chester County Sunday morning.
It happened just after 8 a.m in East Whiteland Township, Chester County.
Pennsylvania State Police say 62-year-old man was traveling the wrong direction in the southbound lanes.
The man then crashed into a car driven by a 32-year-old woman.
The man would become trapped inside his car, and the woman would be ejected from her vehicle after it rolled over.
Authorities say both victims would be pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not released the victims identities at this time.
The crash forced parts of the 202 bypass to shut down for about six hours.