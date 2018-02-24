PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An Ohio-based pet food company is recalling a brand of pet treats because the product may be contaminated with Salmonella.

TruPet, LLC announced a voluntary recall Friday of a limited amount of its “Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight” products.

The FDA says the treats, which were distributed in the continental USA via online retailer Chewy.com and TruDog.com, have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected product can be identified by comparing the following lot number: “Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight” with “Lot #20190514 13753.”

9-Year-Old Asks For Stuffed Animal Donations Instead Of Birthday Presents

No products other than the specific product identified above are subject to this voluntary recall.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain, according to the FDA. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

The recall is being issued in an abundance of caution following the collection of a retail sample from a single batch which tested positive. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight are urged to return effected product to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may call the company at 800-476-8808 for additional information.