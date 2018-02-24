PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Between the casino games, live music and multiple bars, Reading Terminal Market felt a little like Atlantic City Saturday night.

But no, it was instead the same historic market we’ve grown accustomed to over the years, just open super late, thousands of customers on this night dressed to impress.

Casino games are one many activities at Party for the Market that you don’t get to typically experience at @RdgTerminalMkt @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/d1hRFSesIn — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) February 25, 2018

“When you come to the market during the day, it’s a wonderful experience, and then you see it in a whole, new light when you come here at night for an event like this,” says Reading Terminal General Manager Anuj Gupta.

That event is the 8th annual ‘Party for the Market’ fundraiser.

“It raises the capital dollars we need to keep this old building going and strong for the modern times,” Gupta tells KYW Newsradio.

And making this year’s event a little extra significant…

“It’s two days after the kickoff of our 125th anniversary,” Gupta says, “so we are continuing the celebration.”

Guests get to try all the favorites at @RdgTerminalMkt at the annual Party for the Market @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/RWhszHKcXY — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) February 25, 2018

Don’t worry though, despite the after hours feel, many of the merchants were open for business, dishing out unlimited samples.

“We are serving corned beef specials in a wrap,” says Hatville Deli’s manager. “Thinly sliced corned beef and cole slaw and Russian dressing in them. That’s what we’re known for, signature sandwich.”

“We have a whole hog from Martin’s Meats,” explains server Nicole. “It’s roasted for over 24 hours and then we have a nice au jus that we serve it with on fresh rolls.”

There was also a selfie photo station and silent auction.

Gupta says with the help of events like this “we want to keep this place going for another century and a quarter.”​