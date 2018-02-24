MOORESTOWN, NJ (CBS) — The Eagles’ Super Bowl celebration continued Saturday as Moorestown, New Jersey honored two of their favorite citizens – Eagles’ head coach Doug Pederson and assistant offensive coach Eugene Chung.

The crowd erupted when Chung asked, “What’s up Moorestown!”

“This is just an example of what a community should be like right here,” Chung said. “I cannot be more proud to live here in Moorestown and to be a part of this community.”

Chung and Pederson were praised for winning in the face of injuries and adversity, and for the man known to love ice cream – this was Pederson’s cherry on top.

“I do hear by proclaim February 24, 2018 to be Coach Doug Pederson Day,” said Moorestown mayor Stacey Jordan.

Hundreds came to show their appreciation.

“It’s great, it’s great for the city of Philadelphia for the surrounding communities to be part of something so special,” Pederson said. “Going forward right now we’re not going to be the same Philadelphia Eagles, the way the business works we’re not going to be the same but we’re going to have the same message”

That message being, “We’re going to work just as hard,” he said.

Peterson also lived in Moorestown during his first coaching stint in Philadelphia under Andy Reid. Residents say they enjoy making memories with the coach and his family.

“This is incredible to have Doug Pederson come here and be with us in this community,” said Phil Paul of Moorestown.

Coach Pederson said he likes having his own day and plans to make it a vacation day in the future and hopefully one where he will savor more Super Bowl victories.