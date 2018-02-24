FOX CHASE, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a man was found dead along the tracks of a SEPTA regional rail line in the Olney section of the city.
Police say it happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night as first responders were called to the area of East Olney near North Front Street.
SEPTA took to twitter to let riders know that service along the Fox Chase line would be suspended due to a fatality.
Police tell KYW Newsradio that the victim, an unidentified male, was found dead on the tracks of the Fox Chase rail line.
Officials says the incident appears accidental in nature, though the investigation is still ongoing.
As for riders, SEPTA says officials will determine when service to the line will be restored.