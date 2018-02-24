OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brandon Manning had a goal and two assists and the Philadelphia Flyers topped the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory.

Ivan Provorov, Robert Hagg, Claude Giroux and Nolan Patrick also scored for the Flyers. Petr Mrazek made 25 saves in his second start for the Flyers since being acquired in a trade with Detroit.

Mike Hoffman, Ryan Dzingel and Matt Duchene scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson, who stopped 34 shots, lost his 20th game of the season.

This was the Senators last game before the trade deadline on Monday and first without Derick Brassard, who was dealt to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

The Flyers took a 3-1 lead early in the third period on Giroux’s 22nd goal of the season. Manning sent Giroux in all alone and the Flyers’ star made some great moves before beating Anderson in close.

Patrick made it 4-1 at the seven-minute mark as he tipped in Manning’s shot.

Less than two minutes later, Manning made it 5-1 on a fortuitous bounce. Manning looked to shoot the puck down the boards and as Anderson went to play it, the puck took a weird bounce and went in the net.

Dzingel and Duchene added late third-period goals for the Senators.

The Senators outshot the Flyers 12-9 in the second and appeared to tie the game, but had a goal called back.

Zack Smith scored at the 12-minute mark of the period as he tapped in Hoffman’s rebound. But the Flyers challenged the goal believing it was offside and upon review won the challenge.

The Flyers opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the game as Provorov took a pass from Giroux in the slot and beat Anderson with a quick wrist shot.

Hagg made it 2-0 at the seven-minute mark as he got through Ottawa’s defense and fired a shot over Anderson’s shoulder for just his second of the season.

Hoffman cut the lead in half with a power-play goal, beating Mrazek on a one-timer.

NOTES: Ottawa defenseman Johnny Oduya was kept out of the lineup. Newly acquired defenseman Ian Cole was unable to get to Ottawa in time for the game. … Philadelphia defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere played his 200th NHL game. He became the third defenseman to reach the 50-point mark this season.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia: At Montreal on Monday

Ottawa: At Washington on Tuesday

___

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)​