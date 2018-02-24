PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, while touring a Delaware County manufacturer this past week, said it will be among the businesses taking advantage of the recently passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
“It’s a real needed boost for the American economy, and manufacturing in particular,” said New Hudson Facades Managing Partner Allen Cohen.
His company, in Linwood, designs, manufactures and installs outer coverings for buildings, called curtain wall systems, mostly glass and metal aluminum-framed walls that are attached like curtains.
Cohen says tax reform has been huge.
“The average employee sees $50 more a week in their net pay,” he said.
Count Senator Toomey impressed with his tour.
“You see it becoming the building that somebody dreamed of,” Toomey said, “and you’re making that happen.”
The Republican senator, who helped shape the legislation, says reducing the federal corporate tax rate from 35-to-21% will allow companies to invest more in workers and technology.
“The work you’re doing, years ago, it would have been made in China,” he said. “It would have been imported.”
Now, he says Pennsylvania is competitive, making some of the world’s best products.