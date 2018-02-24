Filed Under:Double Shooting, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for the gunman who shot and wounded two people overnight in North Philadelphia.

Police say the shots rang out around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of West Rockland and North Broad Streets in the city’s Logan section.

Once on scene, officers found a 37-year old man who had been shot twice in his left leg, and a 27-year old man who had been shot once in each leg.

Both victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police say the motive is unclear.

So far, there have been no arrests.

