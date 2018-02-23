WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) – A teen has been arrested for allegedly threatening a shooting at West Deptford High School.

West Deptford police say they were notified by school officials Friday morning after a student reported seeing the threat posted on social media.

Police say the 15-year-old suspect posted messages of “shooting up West Deptford” on Snapchat.

Investigators say no threat was found.

The school sent the following message out to parents:

Good Afternoon,

WDHS received notification that there was a SNAP CHAT message circulating from a WDHS student who was threatening to shoot up West Deptford on Monday. With SNAP CHAT, the messages disappear. Luckily, one of our students was able to capture the image and report it immediately. Our incredible West Deptford Police Department immediately responded and is currently conducting an investigation into the social media posts. We were able to identify the source and immediate action is being taken to assure the safety of our school community.

Please know that we will not tolerate any social media messages at all that threatens anyone in our school system. We will press charges and work with the law enforcement to make sure words do have consequences. I am so proud of our student body for coming directly to us so that the school administration and police could take immediate action. Please remind your children, as always, to continue to report any social media posts they feel are threatening in nature or are questionable and WDHS administration will address these swiftly as we did today.

Dr. Brian C. Gismondi, WDHS Principal