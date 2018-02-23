PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The public is invited to attend an art show on Sunday featuring work from students enrolled in 26 Bucks and Montgomery County Public High Schools.
This is the 31st year for the “Touch the Future” juried art show. There are 14 categories.
Lynne Pribis is an art teacher at Upper Dublin high school and the art show’s chair.
She says the students are extremely talented and many eventually make a living in the visual arts.
“Such as industrial designers, engineering, graphic designing, illustration, there are so many professions out there,” Pribis said.
The exhibit is sponsored by The Pennsylvania State Education Association.
The reception and awards ceremony is Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Arcadia University’s Commons building in Glenside.