PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz, an already challenging road back to playing has provided another unusual turn after a recent report says he accepted money from a sports agent prior to attending the University of Washington.
Report: Markelle Fultz Using Virtual Reality Goggles To Learn How To Shoot Again
Yahoo Sports contributors Pat Forde and Pete Thamel report that federal documents show that “Markelle Fultz, who would go on to play at Washington and become the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, received $10,000” via former NBA agent Andy Miller, his former associate Christian Dawkins and his agency, ASM Sports.
According to the documents, Fultz did not sign with ASM.
In addition, the federal documents reportedly show that at least 20 Division I basketball programs and more than 25 players in connection to taking money and recruiting violations.
Fultz’s struggles go beyond the latest report, as the top overall draft pick of the Sixers has not played on the court during an NBA game since October, after a hitch in his shooting form caused management to have him checked out medically, only to discover he had been suffering from a scapular imbalance in his shoulder.
Plus, Sixers beat reporter Kyle Neubeck reported that Fultz has allegedly been using VR goggles provided by the team to rekindle his shooting touch.
The 19-year-old Fultz remains out of the Sixers’ active roster as he rehabs his shoulder and works on his shooting form.