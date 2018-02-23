Filed Under:Braddock, Local TV

BRADDOCK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania father who served a prison term for seriously injuring his infant son about 20 years ago is now charged with homicide because an autopsy determined the injuries caused the son’s death in 2015.

Authorities say Lucius Middlebrooks admitted shaking Cavelle Mena in 1996 when the child was about two months old. That caused a traumatic brain injury and severe medical complications.

Middlebrooks served prison time for the abuse and was later released.

When Mena died in November 2015, an autopsy determined that the brain injury he suffered had caused his death.

Middlebrooks was arrested Thursday on the homicide charge. It wasn’t known Friday if the Braddock man has retained an attorney.

Authorities haven’t said what caused the gap between Mena’s death and the filing of the homicide charge.

