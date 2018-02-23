HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBS) — Bergen County authorities announced the arrest of a man who allegedly assaulted children at a YMCA.
Timothy Smith, 42, who resides at the YMCA in Hackensack, faces six counts of second-degree child endangerment, as well as six counts of second-degree sexual assault in connection with an incident last Friday.
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office says Smith allegedly touched the intimate parts of kids, whose ages range between 6 and 9, during an indoor public swim program.
Authorities found Smith and arrested him in Hackensack on Friday morning, according to police.