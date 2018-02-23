Filed Under:Local TV

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBS) — Bergen County authorities announced the arrest of a man who allegedly assaulted children at a YMCA.

Timothy Smith, 42, who resides at the YMCA in Hackensack, faces six counts of second-degree child endangerment, as well as six counts of second-degree sexual assault in connection with an incident last Friday.

timothy smith Prosecutor’s Office: Man Charged With Assaulting 6 Children At YMCA In New Jersey

Credit: (CBS3)

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office says Smith allegedly touched the intimate parts of kids, whose ages range between 6 and 9, during an indoor public swim program.

Authorities found Smith and arrested him in Hackensack on Friday morning, according to police.

 

