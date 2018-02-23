NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware are investigating multiple cases of indecent exposure.
The first incident happened on Feb. 6 around 2:30 p.m. in the unit block of Harwyn Road after a young girl got off the school bus.
The victim told police that she was approached by a man driving an older model, green, four-door car.
The driver, described as a light-skinned black man with a beard, possibly 35-43 years of age, reportedly exposed himself as the victim approached the car.
Police are also investigating a second incident of indent exposure which occurred on Feb. 21 around 6 p.m. in the area of South Clifton Avenue.
The victim in this incident told police that a black man, who was seated in a parked green car, called her over to his vehicle and exposed himself.
It’s unclear at this time if the incidents are connected.
Police have released a sketch of the possible suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (302) 573-2800.