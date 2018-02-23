Filed Under:Delaware, Local TV

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – Police in Delaware are investigating multiple cases of indecent exposure.

The first incident happened on Feb. 6 around 2:30 p.m. in the unit block of Harwyn Road after a young girl got off the school bus.

The victim told police that she was approached by a man driving an older model, green, four-door car.

The driver, described as a light-skinned black man with a beard, possibly 35-43 years of age, reportedly exposed himself as the victim approached the car.

Police are also investigating a second incident of indent exposure which occurred on Feb. 21 around 6 p.m. in the area of South Clifton Avenue.

The victim in this incident told police that a black man, who was seated in a parked green car, called her over to his vehicle and exposed himself.

It’s unclear at this time if the incidents are connected.

Police have released a sketch of the possible suspect.

del exposrue Police Investigating Multiple Incidents Of Indent Exposure In Delaware

Credit: New Castle County Police

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (302) 573-2800.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch