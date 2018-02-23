LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Candles still burn brightly in memory of a QuickChek employee who lost his life at work in Mercer County.

On Monday, around 1:40 p.m., 35-year-old Charles Nevius, a gas attendant on the 300 block of Brunswick Circle in Lawrenceville, was struck by a Grey Nissan Altima in the store’s parking lot.

Police say Nevius was attempting to stop the driver after the Nissan hit another car in the lot and kept going. Nevius later died from his injuries.

“Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to Charles Nevius’ family and loved ones,” said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling. “He was a valued team member of our QuickChek Family who, without a second thought, put the needs of someone else above his own. We are cooperating with local law enforcement in their efforts to apprehend the person responsible for this senseless tragedy.”

“Charles was trying to be a hero that day, unfortunately, he had to end up paying for it with his life,” said Kimberly Van Havere of Lawrenceville.

Since the tragedy, Kimberly has made it her mission to be an advocate for the victims family and to get justice in this case.

The father of a young daughter was affectionately known as Chucky and loved fishing and spending time with family.

Nevius’s hit-and-run death remains unsolved but folks like Kimberly are determined to keep his memory alive.

“My mission was that the family needs the support,” she said. “And the person who did this to him remains at large and he didn’t deserve to die like this.”

The store surveillance video shows the suspect who remains at large.