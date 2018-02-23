PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re in the market for a luxury plastic bag you’d likely see at ShopRite or Whole Foods, then you’re in luck!
A fashion house is selling a clear plastic shopping bag for a very hefty price tag.
Just how much is hefty? A steep $590.
Last year, the bag proved to be a hot accessory on Celine’s runway. The France-based luxury clothing brand showed off the bag during fashion week.
Most recently, it appeared at a Nordstrom pop-up store.
The trendsetting store is sure to blaze another fashion trail with its alternative shopping bag.