PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re in the market for a luxury plastic bag you’d likely see at ShopRite or Whole Foods, then you’re in luck!

A fashion house is selling a clear plastic shopping bag for a very hefty price tag.

Just how much is hefty? A steep $590.

Last year, the bag proved to be a hot accessory on Celine’s runway. The France-based luxury clothing brand showed off the bag during fashion week.

Most recently, it appeared at a Nordstrom pop-up store.

The trendsetting store is sure to blaze another fashion trail with its alternative shopping bag.

