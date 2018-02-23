PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a crazy night at the DAC on Thursday.
The Drexel Dragons found themselves down 53-19 with 2:36 to play in the first half against rival Delaware after Jacob Cushing hit the 9th of 10 first-half three-pointers for the Blue Hens.
But the Dragons didn’t quit and they did something that has never been done in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history. They rallied from 34 points down to win a game. Drexel outscored the Blue Hens 66-30 over the final 22:36 to pull out a stunning 85-83 victory. The Dragons closed the game on a 22-6 run. Tramaine Isabell led Drexel with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists.
The 34-point comeback is the biggest in the history of NCAA Division I men’s basketball, besting the 32-point comeback that Duke stunned Tulane with in 1950!
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Drexel head coach Zach Spiker to reflect on the win, what it was like to be in the middle of it and what it means for his team going forward.