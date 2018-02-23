PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The two teams at the top of the standings in the Colonial Athletic Association will meet Friday night at the DAC as Drexel hosts James Madison.

Drexel has had an outstanding season. The Dragons are 20-6 overall and 12-2 in the CAA and head coach Denise Dillon says her players have really earned their success to this point.

“I give them all the credit,” Dillon tells KYW Newsradio. “They show up everyday willing to get better, wanting a little bit more for each other and it’s been a nice run. Putting together the record we have now with an incredibly challenging schedule shows just what effort and teamwork can do.”

Drexel’s defense has been outstanding this season. The Dragons allow just 55.3 points per game and opponents are shooting just 39.7% from the field against them. On offense, Drexel is being led by sophomore forward Bailey Greenberg and her 11.2 points per game while senior forward Kelsi Lidge chips in 10.8 points a night.

The Dragons have played their best basketball at home. They bring an 11-0 record at the DAC into this match-up with the Dukes.

“We have a lot of local players so they feel that edge of playing at home with family and some great fans at Drexel in the stands,” Dillon says of the home success.

James Madison is 18-8 on the season and they hold a game and a half lead on the Dragons with a 14-1 CAA mark. These two teams played in Harrisonburg back on January 7th with JMU winning 56-48.

“What I wasn’t pleased with down at their place was our offensive execution,” Dillon says. “I felt we played into their pressure a little bit, we tried to make plays individually as opposed to moving the basketball, finding the open player. Holding them to 56 at their place was definitely a strong suit and you want to carry that through.”

Friday night’s game at the DAC gets underway at 7:00pm