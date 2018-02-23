Filed Under:Cape Henlopen, Local TV, Milford Senior High School, Smyrna High School

MILFORD, Del. (CBS) — A brawl broke out at a Delaware high school during a basketball game on Thursday night.

The fight happened at Milford Senior High School during a game between the Cape Henlopen and Smyrna High School teams.

Milford police say the large fight started in the fourth quarter and led to the cancellation of the remainder of the game.

The department is now investigating what sparked the violence.

