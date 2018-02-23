Filed Under:Academy Of Music, Bill Murray, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Murray will be performing in the City of Brotherly Love in April.

Along with cellist Jan Vogler, the actor and comedian will perform their theatrical album “New Worlds” at the Academy of Music on April 4. Murray sings and reads American classics on the album.

“In 2017, their idea for a joint program celebrates its premiere. The Hollywood star’s love for classical music is young and his art of language boundless. All the more reason to look forward to a fascinating encounter between great music and great literature featuring two masters of their art,” the Kimmel Center’s website reads about the event.

The “New Worlds” album came out last September and the two will begin touring next month.

