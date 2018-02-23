Filed Under:Talkers
WASHINGTON - AUGUST 14: People walk past a BB&T branch in the Adams-Morgan neighborhood August 14, 2009 in Washington, DC. BB&T announced today that it is buying the assests of Colonial BancGroup, an Alabama-based lender, after it is seized by federal banking regulators. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Millions of BB&T customers were unable to access their accounts after a service outage which the bank blames on an equipment malfunction.

Police Investigating Shooting Threats Made At 2 Deptford Township Schools 

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based bank posted a statement on its Twitter page saying the problem persisted on Friday, taking out its online banking, mobile banking app and automated teller machine services. They blamed the problem on an equipment malfunction in a data center, but provided no further details.

Bank officials have apologized and say they don’t believe the issue is related to a cyber-attack.

Students Post Positive Messages On 5,100 Lockers

The problem was first reported Thursday. An outage map showed the biggest impact targeted much of central North Carolina, Atlanta, the Washington area and Philadelphia.

A statement issued Friday said BB&T customers can use their debit, credit and prepaid cards.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch