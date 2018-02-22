RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A former Radnor Township commissioner accused of possessing and distributing child pornography has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Prosecutors say Philip Ahr turned himself in Thursday morning after a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to the indictment, Ahr used screen names like “Daddy X” and “Daddy XX” to visit chat rooms where he allegedly uploaded and shared images of child pornography.
Detectives say they found multiple chat logs between Ahr and individuals, dating back to 2013, in which Ahr shared and sought graphic images and videos of children in sexual positions, bondage and engaged in sex acts with adults.
According to investigators, Ahr’s collection was mainly comprised of prepubescent girls under the age of 10, but also included infants and toddlers.
Ahr was arrested back in October 2017 on child porn charges. He later resigned from the Radnor Township Board of Commissioners.
Ahr remains behind bars and could face at least 20 years in prison if convicted.