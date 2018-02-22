Filed Under:Talkers
File photo of hotel room

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities in upstate New York say a New Jersey woman drowned in a hotel hot tub, and her body caused a water jet to overheat and set off a fire alarm.

New York State Police say the smoke alarm went off around 4 p.m. Monday in a room at the Water’s Edge Inn in Old Forge. When maintenance staff entered the room, they found 55-year-old Patricia Moschella unresponsive in the water.

Emergency workers were unable to revive Moschella, and she was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the Freehold, New Jersey woman suffered a medical episode that caused her head to slip underwater and her hair to tangle in a water jet which set off the smoke alarm.

Police say the medical examiner concluded the drowning was accidental.

