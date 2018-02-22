PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia City Council will consider a bill that would make it harder to add protected bike lanes to city streets.

The bill was among measures introduced in Thursday’s City Council session.

Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell says she’s trying to balance the needs of cyclists with the needs of drivers.

“I still have people who go downtown saying, ‘I can’t even come down Chestnut Street anymore on my way to work because we can’t get through,'” she said.

Her bill would require an ordinance, with committee hearings, before any barriers to protect bike lanes like the ones on Chestnut between 34th and 45th Streets are put in place.

Bicycle Coalition Director Sarah Clark Stuart is surprised and puzzled by the legislation. She says delays on Chestnut Street have been studied and amount to a few minutes.

“That is not too high a price to pay to bring about all kinds of multiple traffic safety benefits,” said Stuart.

Blackwell introduced the bill on the same day that council approved bike lanes for Race Street from 8th to 5th, and on Island and Enterprise Avenues near the airport.