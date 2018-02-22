PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mike Francesa admits he overreacted to Jason Kelce’s Super Bowl parade rant.
The legendary former WFAN sports radio host in New York told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday that Kelce’s rant “was not as bad as I thought.”
Francesa originally took exception to Kelce using profanity in his rant.
“It’s ridiculous!” Francesa said last week in a TV interview. “Nobody wants to hear that! If I were the owner of the team, I’d cut him.”
Francesa told the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday that he “wouldn’t cut him” and “I apologize to [Kelce] for that. I just wish he would have raised his vocabulary a little bit.” He stills believes Kelce’s rant would have been even better if he did not use profanity.
Here is a clean transcription of Kelce’s entire rant.
Francesa, 63, left WFAN on December 15th, but admits he misses doing radio at times and plans “to do something in the Spring.”