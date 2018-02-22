PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s that time of year when snow sport enthusiasts begin to think about spring skiing and riding. KYW’s Jay Lloyd reports that it’s a unique time on the slopes.
From now until the last chairlift stops running we can have brisk temps for typical mid-winter runs on the mountain or warm, sun-filled days, skiing in sweaters – even shorts. Ski lodges set up their outdoor barbecue pits and picnic tables.
At Liberty Mountain near Gettysburg we’ll hear the sound of cracking golf balls at the base and the shuss of skis on the mountain. Some New England ski resorts even plan Easter morning services at the summits.
Closer to home, Barbara Green who operates Blue Mountain, sees warming weather producing soft, forgiving snow for the beginner.
“I always said it’s the best time to go ahead and learn the sport,” Green said.
And at nearby Spring Mountain and at Camelback in the Poconos, the zing of zip liners soar over the skiers.
As mountain operators often predict, they’ll run out of skiers before they run out of snow.
—–
“Jay Lloyd’s Getaway” Main Page