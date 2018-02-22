WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — A man is accused of detaining two women while impersonating an off-duty police officer in Bucks County on Wednesday night.

Warminster police say they responded to the 900 block of W Street Road in Warminster Township around 7:50 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a suspicious person.

When police arrived on the scene, they said they were met by 26-year-old Eric Miller of Bensalem, who claimed to be an off-duty police officer as a special United States Marshal.

Authorities say Miller, who is not a police officer, stopped two women for a motor vehicle violation and believed they were using drugs.

During their investigation, police say Miller patted down the women and detained them for a period of time. Miller is also accused of taking their cellphones and other property.

Miller has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, stalking, false imprisonment and other related charges.

Miller is being held on $400,000 bail at Bucks County Prison.

Miller was operating a black Honda Civic at the time of the alleged incident. He also claims to have a black Audi.

Anyone with information in regards to Miller or if anyone had a similar incident with the suspect is asked to call the Warminster Police Department at 215-672-1000.